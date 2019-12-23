Murray carried seven times for 14 yards and secured two of three targets for 11 yards in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

It was a slow afternoon for Murray, who averaged less than four yards on his nine touches against Tennessee. Unlike in prior weeks, Murray took a clear backseat to Alvin Kamara, as the latter exploded for 110 yards and a touchdown. Murray has played admirably this season - even in backup capacity - and he should have an easier time finding running room against a sub-par Panthers' run defense in Week 17.