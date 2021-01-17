Murray (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Buccaneers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After making just one limited appearance at practice this week, Murray will take a seat as a result of a quad issue. With the veteran running back sidelined, Alvin Kamara likely is in line for a sizable workload, but Dwayne Washington, Ty Montgomery and fullback Michael Burton all are available out of the Saints backfield.