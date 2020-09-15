Murray collected 48 rushing yards on 15 carries during Sunday's 34-23 win against the Buccaneers.
In a matchup against the No. 1 rush defense from 2019, Murray handled 53.6 percent of New Orleans' running back carries while establishing a 3.2 yard-per-attempt average. Though that would be considered to be a wildly inefficient clip most days, Murray was clearly a more effective rusher than Alvin Kamara on Sunday, as the three-time Pro Bowler averaged just 1.3 yards per attempt in comparison. Kamara compensated in the passing game, however, with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown (in addition to his rushing TD), while Murray had no receptions on one target. Murray will continue to be utilized as a between-the-tackles option Week 2, when the Saints travel to take on a Raiders defense that surrendered 128 rushing yards and two rushing scores to Carolina in its season debut.
