Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals five touches in win
Murray rushed four times for 14 yards, catching one pass for six yards in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Murray did very little in the Saints' win, yielding almost all of the backfield touches to Alvin Kamara. Kamara went for 89 total yards and continues to be the focal point of the offense, while Murray is a complimentary option at best. Murray is a low-usage option who can be safely dropped in 12-team leagues.
