Murray rushed seven times for 28 yards, adding two receptions for six yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was another low-usage afternoon, as Alvin Kamara finished with 22 total touches - 13 more than Murray. Murray is a clear backup, and he is not being utilized in a complimentary role as Mark Ingram was for the two years he and Kamara played together. Murray has little value outside of deep leagues, and he is an elite handcuff to Kamara.