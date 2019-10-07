Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just 34 yards in win
Murray rushed seven times for 28 yards, adding two receptions for six yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
It was another low-usage afternoon, as Alvin Kamara finished with 22 total touches - 13 more than Murray. Murray is a clear backup, and he is not being utilized in a complimentary role as Mark Ingram was for the two years he and Kamara played together. Murray has little value outside of deep leagues, and he is an elite handcuff to Kamara.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals five touches in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Non-factor in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Shut down on ground in loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores in Saints debut•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Bypasses injury report•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Sits out preseason tilt•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...