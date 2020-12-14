Murray rushed four times for 13 yards and caught his lone target for a loss of six yards in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
After his Week 12 eruption, Murray has logged his two least productive performances of the season. This one was an even bigger letdown than last week, as Murray managed only seven yards in the contest. He won't be a recommended option when the Saints face the Chiefs in Week 15.
