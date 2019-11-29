Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just two yards
Murray rushed four times for two yards in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
He wasn't targeted in the passing game. Murray has struggled to find fantasy relevancy since the Week 9 bye, logging double-digit carries just once in four games. In that span -- aside from his decent Week 12 -- he's rushed 19 times for just 41 yards. With Alvin Kamara back to full strength and leading the backfield in touches, Murray isn't a startable fantasy option outside of deeper leagues right now.
