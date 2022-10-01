Murray was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Saints already ruled out quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) ahead of Sunday's game in London, and it's possible the move to call up Murray might be in conjunction with the status of Alvin Kamara who is listed as questionable with an ongoing ribs injury. If Murray were to be officially active for Sunday's game it would mark his second stint with the Saints after playing with them across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.