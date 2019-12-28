Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Back with active roster
Humphrey was promoted to the Saints' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Humphrey suited up in four games for the Saints this season, playing 41 offensive snaps and being targeted just once. He'll line up as the team's No. 5 wide receiver for the season finale against the Panthers, and he could stick around for the playoff run.
More News
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Sticks in New Orleans•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Let go by Saints•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Promoted to active roster•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Lands on Saints' practice squad•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Leads Saints in receiving•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Expected to sign with Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...