Play

Humphrey was promoted to the Saints' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Humphrey suited up in four games for the Saints this season, playing 41 offensive snaps and being targeted just once. He'll line up as the team's No. 5 wide receiver for the season finale against the Panthers, and he could stick around for the playoff run.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends