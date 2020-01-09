Humphrey ended his 2019 rookie campaign with no receptions on one target across five games.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas logged just 53 snaps on offense and seven on special teams, spending the majority of the year on the Saints' practice squad. He ended the year on the active roster, appearing in Week 17 against Carolina and in the wild card round against Minnesota, and he'll try to carve out a more regular role in 2020.