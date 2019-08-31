Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Leads Saints in receiving
Humphrey secured his lone target for 43 yards in the Saints' 16-13 loss to the Dolphins in Thursday's preseason finale.
Humphrey led the Saints in receiving, though all of his production came on a long 43-yard gainer. The talented rookie out of Texas has shined in camp this offseason, and he has a strong chance to make the final 53-man roster.
