The Saints elevated Humphrey from the practice squad Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Although Michael Thomas (ankle) is back from IR, Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) is still unavailable, so Humphrey will add depth at wide receiver in Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears. The 22-year-old will be one of seven healthy wideouts for the Saints. Through three games this season, Humphrey has caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Shifts to practice roster•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Moves back to active roster•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Rejoins New Orleans for Week 16•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Gets TD, reverts to practice squad•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: First NFL touchdown•