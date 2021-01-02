Humphrey was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday.
Humphrey is on track to provide depth at wide receiver Sunday against the Panthers with the Saints missing a handful of starters, including Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle). Humphrey has logged a total of 43 offensive snaps throughout the team's past two games, but he's only seen four targets during this span.
