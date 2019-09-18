Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Promoted to active roster
The Saints promoted Humphrey from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Humphrey spent the offseason with New Orleans. He didn't survive roster cut-down day, but now finds his way to the 53-man unit following the placement of Keith Kirkwood (hamstring) on IR. The talented rookie out of Texas will work to make use of his impressive hands and route running to carve out a depth role in the Saints' wideout corps, though he could be limited to special teams to start.
