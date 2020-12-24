The Saints elevated Humphrey from their practice squad Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
After Michael Thomas (ankle) was moved to injured reserve and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) exited early in last week's loss to the Chiefs, Humphrey ended up finishing the contest as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Emmanuel Sanders and Juwan Johnson. Humphrey was able to make an impact while playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps, hauling in two of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. Smith has since been moved to IR, but the Saints activated Marquez Callaway (knee) in a corresponding move, so Humphrey could be bumped down to the No. 4 role in New Orleans' Christmas Day matchup with the Vikings.