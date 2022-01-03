Humphrey caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Panthers.

The Saints' passing tree was very narrow in this one, as only Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara saw more targets or had more production than Humphrey. It was a disappointing performance for the 23-year-old after he set a career high with 70 yards last week, but he'll get one more chance in the regular season to make a splash as New Orleans faces Atlanta in Week 18 with a possible wild-card berth on the line.