Johnson (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game in Houston, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Johnson was unable to participate at practice all week, so this decision is not all that surprising. It will be his second straight game missed while nursing a hamstring injury. The backup safety will now set his sights on a potential return in Week 7 versus the Jaguars.
More News
-
Saints' Lonnie Johnson : Won't play Sunday•
-
Saints' Lonnie Johnson : Leaves with injury•
-
Saints' Lonnie Johnson : Contributes on special teams•
-
Saints' Lonnie Johnson: Signs with New Orleans•
-
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Back to active roster•
-
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Designated to return to practice•