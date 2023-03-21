site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-lonnie-johnson-signs-with-new-orleans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Lonnie Johnson: Signs with New Orleans
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Johnson will provide depth in New Orleans' secondary while also contributing on special teams. The 27-year-old defensive back has appeared in 56 NFL games split between Houston and Tennessee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 21 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read