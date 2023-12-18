Johnson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Saints didn't hold an official practice Monday, so Johnson's status is only an estimate; however, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that the Kentucky product is more week-to-week and his return this season is up in the air. Considering New Orleans is on a short week and playing the Rams on Thursday, it would seem Johnson is unlikely to play, but his participation level Tuesday and Wednesday should offer more insight.