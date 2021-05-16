Neal signed with the Saints on Sunday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.
Neal had four sacks and 13 tackles for loss during his time at Purdue in college. He'll hope to make the Saints' roster as a depth piece on the defensive line.
