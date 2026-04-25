New Orleans selected Styles in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Styles didn't see much playing time over the first four years of his college career but emerged as a starter in Ohio State's secondary in 2025, when he posted 30 total tackles and three pass defenses across 12 games. He caught the attention of scouts at the 2026 NFL Combine, when he posted an impressive 4.27-second 40-yard dash time, the fastest among defensive backs. Styles struggled at times with his processing time in the secondary, but he does bring experience on special teams both in coverage and as a returner, which should help him see the field in his rookie season. On defense, his main competition for snaps will come from the likes of Jordan Howard and Jonas Sanker.