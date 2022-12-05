The Saints signed Krull from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Krull has been on New Orleans' practice squad since being waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. The undrafted rookie caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns during his final collegiate season with Pittsburgh. With starting tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) ruled out against Tampa Bay, Krull should slot in behind Adam Trautman, as Taysom Hill has not seen much usage as a traditional tight end so far this season.