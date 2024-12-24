Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Tuesday that Patrick will miss the final two games of the regular season due to a knee injury he picked up during Monday's 34-0 loss to the Packers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Patrick suffered the injury on the Saints' final offensive drive of Monday's game. The 31-year-old lineman will be sidelined for the final two regular-season games of 2024, and he is getting second opinions to determine whether surgery is required for his injury, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Patrick started in 10 of 11 games and played center and left guard.