The Saints signed Patrick (calf) to a one-year contract Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Patrick appeared in 23 games with 20 starts over the past two seasons with Chicago. The 30-year-old was the team's starting center for almost the entire 2023 campaign, but he ended the year on IR due to an unspecified calf injury. Whe the nature of this issue was never revealed, Patrick now appears to be healthy again. He should now provide depth along the interior of New Orleans' offensive line.