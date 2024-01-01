Bowden reeled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 23-13 win versus the Buccaneers.

Bowden caught a pass for the fifth time in the last six games for the Saints. His one reception marked merely a minor bump in production after the 26-year-old failed to log a target during last week's loss to the Rams. He was also once again overshadowed by top slot receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was back in the fold for the third game in a row after missing time with a thigh injury. The latter wideout logged two receptions on three targets while also handling returner duties on both punts and kickoffs. With Shaheed seemingly fully healthy, it's likely that Bowden will keep remain an afterthought in terms of fantasy relevance during the Week 18 matchup versus the Falcons.