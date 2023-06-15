Bowden signed with the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bowden has struggled to gain his footing in the NFL since getting selected in the third round of the 2020 Draft by the Raiders. He was traded to the Dolphins before his rookie campaign began and made 28 receptions on 37 targets for 211 yards during his initial season. A hamstring injury ruined his 2021 and he spent all but one game on the Patriots practice squad in 2022. He'll now work to gain that footing with the Saints this season.