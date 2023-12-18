Bowden gathered in three of five targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 24-6 victory versus the Giants.

Bowden recorded his most productive performance of the season despite the return of starter Rashid Shaheed, whom led the Saints' wide receivers in yards (36) after he was absent the previous two games with a thigh injury. The reserve receiver actually tied with running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Foster Moreau for a team high in targets. Bowden also continued to handle return duties on kickoffs, and he's now logged eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 60 yards. His minimal production over this span likely indicates he'll continue to play a negligible role this Thursday versus the Rams even if No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (ankle) remains inactive and/or Michael Thomas (knee) remains on IR.