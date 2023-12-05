Bowden hauled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat against Detroit. He also logged two rushes for negative-six yards.

Bowden continued to fill the role usually occupied by starting wideout Rashid Shaheed, who was ruled inactive Sunday while dealing a thigh issue sustained Week 12. As a result, the 26-year-old backup receiver played a season high 48 offensive snaps. He also once again got involed in the rushing game as an option on end-around and stretch runs, seeing two carries early in the fourth quarter. But, he was stopped for a 10-yard loss on his second carry, and he then did not factor in for the remainder of the game aside from fielding punts. While stepping up over the last two weeks, the 6-foot wideout has tallied five touches for 41 total yards. Bowden should once again see significant playing time -- though likely minimal production -- if Shaheed remains out Week 14 against Carolina.