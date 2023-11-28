Bowden failed to catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 24-15 defeat versus the Falcons.

Bowden saw his most significant usage of the season to help fill in for the Saints' injury-riddled receiving corps. With Michael Thomas (knee) already on injured reserve, New Orleans became extremely short handed after Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) were both forced out with injuries. As a result, Bowden played a season-high 46 offensive snaps and went on to account for his team's third-longest play from scrimmage on a 29-yard carry in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot wideout also had two targets wiped off the board due to penalties, including a 14-yard reception in the third quarter. Bowden's capability as a rusher on end-arounds and as a punt returner could continue to net him increased playing time in the event Shaheed remains sidelined against Detroit in Week 13.