Bowden gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 48-17 win over the Falcons. He also rushed once for a two-yard loss.

Bowden got some action late in this blowout win for the Saints. The 26-year-old logged two touches with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, which likely indicates that he would not have seen any true playing time if it had not been a blowout. Bowden stepped up when starting slot receiver Rashid Shaheed was sidelined with injury Week 13 and Week 14, but he latter's role fell back to the wayside over the final three games of the season. Across 15 games in the 2023 campaign, he logged 11 catches (on 16 targets) for 83 yards to go along with five rushing attempts for 32 yards.