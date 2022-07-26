Brown (quadriceps) signed with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Brown landed on Miami's IR with a quadriceps injury in October of 2021 and consequently missed the rest of the campaign. He saw five rush attempts per game through Week 6 with the Dolphins after managing more than 100 totes with the Rams in 2020. It's possible he could see meaningful carries if top back Alvin Kamara misses time down the road as expected due to a suspension. Also currently in New Orleans' backfield mix are Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo and Abram Smith.
