New Orleans signed Brown (quadriceps) on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Brown landed on Miami's IR with a quadriceps injury in October of 2021 and consequently missed the rest of the campaign. He saw five rush attempts per game through Week 6 with the Dolphins last year after managing more than 100 totes with the Rams in 2020. He's a guy to keep an eye on, as he very realistically could see meaningful carries if and when the suspension hammer comes down on Alvin Kamara.
More News
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Won't come off IR•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Not ready to return•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Designated for return to practice•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Could make Week 15 return•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Still not ready to practice•