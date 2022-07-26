New Orleans signed Brown (quadriceps) on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Brown landed on Miami's IR with a quadriceps injury in October of 2021 and consequently missed the rest of the campaign. He saw five rush attempts per game through Week 6 with the Dolphins last year after managing more than 100 totes with the Rams in 2020. He's a guy to keep an eye on, as he very realistically could see meaningful carries if and when the suspension hammer comes down on Alvin Kamara.

