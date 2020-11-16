Jenkins totaled five tackles (three solo) and an interception in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
After failing to record an interception through his first seven games, Jenkins has now picked off the opposing quarterback in back-to-back weeks. His recent elite play will likely be relied upon when the Saints face the Falcons' explosive receiving corps in Week 11.
More News
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: First interception of season•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Good to go Monday•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Puts in limited session•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Five tackles in Week 4 win•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Leads team in tackles•