Jenkins totaled five solo tackles and an interception in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran led the Saints in tackling, only needing five in a game where the Buccaneers made very few positive plays on offense. Jenkins also came away with his 18th career interception and first of 2020. In his first season back with his former team, Jenkins has played an integral role in the secondary.
