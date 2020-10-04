Jenkins recorded five tackles (all solo) and a pass defended in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.
After leading the Saints in tackles in Week 4, Jenkins finished second to C.J. Gardner-Johnson in that category in Week 5. He continues to be a strong presence in New Orleans' secondary.
