Jenkins provided seven tackles (four solo), one sack, one pass defended and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders on Monday.

The young safety provided at least six tackles and a pass defended for the second week in a row, earning his first sack of the season in the process. New Orleans boasts a strong run defense, leading to opposing offenses targeting the secondary and increased opportunities for players like Jenkins. He should be busy in Week 3 against Green Bay.