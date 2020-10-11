Jenkins (knee) won't carry an injury tag into Monday's game versus the Chargers.
Jenkins was limited in practice all week, which is enough for the safety to avoid missing his first game since 2013. The 32-year-old safety has played every snap through four games and recorded 27 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups. With Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) ruled out and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) questionable, Jenkins' work in coverage will be even more important Monday.
