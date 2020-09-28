Jenkins recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Jenkins paced the Saints in tackles Sunday, staying busy against a powerful Green Bay defense. He's up to 22 tackles on the season and is on pace to break the career-high 109 he set in that category in 2015 while with the Eagles.
More News
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Gets to quarterback in loss•
-
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Returning to New Orleans•
-
Malcolm Jenkins: Option won't be exercised•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Prepared to hold out•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Big tackling day in finale•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records two sacks in loss•