Jenkins finished with 11 tackles (eight solo) in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jenkins was all over the field in Sunday's loss, pacing the team in tackles. He finished his first regular season back for New Orleans with a healthy 91 tackles (69 solo), and he'll look to build on that production when he returns for the second year of his four-year deal in 2021.
