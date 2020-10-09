Jenkins (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
The three-time Pro Bowl defensive back has not taken a single defensive snap off since Week 17 of 2017, demonstrating the supreme durability and versatility Jenkins has provided to the Saints and Eagles over the course of his career. Jenkins has been impactful each of the past two games after a shaky outing against Darren Waller and the Raiders in Week 2, picking up 14 total tackles and a pass deflection in two contests since. If upgraded to full practice participation Friday or Saturday, his active status for an upcoming Monday night matchup against the Chargers will be all but confirmed.
