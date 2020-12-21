Jenkins totaled 12 tackles (10 solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Jenkins finished behind only Demario Davis (15) for team lead in tackles on what proved to be a busy afternoon for New Orleans' defense. Jenkins has enjoyed a successful 2020 campaign, and he'll look to keep the positive momentum going when the Saints face the Vikings on Friday in Week 16.
