Jenkins totaled eight tackles (five solo), two passes defended, one sack, and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.
Jenkins came away with his second sack of the season and finished second in tackles in this one. Through seven games, he's averaging six tackles per contest and will be needed against a high-powered Buccaneers offense in Week 9.
