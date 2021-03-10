Jenkins agreed to restructure his contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins' restructured contract will save the Saints roughly $3.4 million in cap space. With New Orleans' cap situation being so tight, especially in a rare offseason where the overall salary cap has actually decreased, it's not surprising to see the team continue to rely on such methods. Drew Brees, Wil Lutz, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan had all agreed to renegotiated contracts prior to Jenkins.