Play

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins: Returning to New Orleans

Jenkins is signing with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins was in New Orleans for the first five years of his pro caree, before playing for Philadelphia the past six seasons. The Saints presumably intend to let free agent Vonn Bell sign elsewhere, leaving Jenkins and Marcus Williams as the starting duo at safety. The 32-year-old Jenkins never missed a start with the Eagles, averaging 85.8 tackles, 9.7 pass defenses, 2.0 forced fumbles and 1.8 interceptions per season.

More News
Our Latest Stories