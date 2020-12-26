Jenkins finished with seven tackles (six solo) 1.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

For the second week in a row, Jenkins trailed only Demario Davis for team lead in tackles. The half sack brings Jenkins' season total to 2.5 - a career-best mark that he's hit in two other seasons. He'll look to finish the regular season strong when the Saints face the Panthers in Week 17.