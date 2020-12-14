Jenkins finished with five tackles (four solo), a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Jenkins provided the Saints' only forced turnover in this one, and his fumble recovery came at an opportune time. Trailing by 10 with under two minutes to play, Jenkins recovered an untimely Jalen Hurts fumble to set up a New Orleans touchdown that brought the team within a field goal of tying it up. Though the Saints ultimately lost the game, Jenkins helped put the team in position to make it a game. He'll get the Chiefs in Week 15 where he'll have the undesirable task of covering Kansas City's lightning-fast wideouts.