Roach (knee) logged 38 tackles and three passes defended across 12 appearances during the 2023 season.

Roach logged a career high in tackles before sustaining a significant knee injury that sent him to injured reserve for the final five games of the 2023 season. The 25-year-old, who signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has played a fairly sizable role as a rotational defensive tackle over the past two seasons, though he's now missed nine games due to injury over that span. Roach signed a one-year, $1.01 million deal with the Saints in March, and he's currently set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.