Saints' Malcolm Roach: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2022
Saints placed Roach (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.
Roach appeared in all three of the Saints' preseason games, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. Regardless, he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season after landing on IR.
