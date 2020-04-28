Play

Saints' Malcolm Roach: Lands with Saints

Roach signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent Danny Davis of Hookem.com reports.

A team captain at Texas for his senior year in 2019, Roach went undrafted in 2020 but quickly found a home with New Orleans. He'll have his work cut out for him, competing for a roster spot on a Saints team with plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

