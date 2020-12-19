site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Malcom Brown: Can't go against Chiefs
Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
Brown made no discernable progress in his recovery, as he failed to take the field all week. Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach should both see upticks in usage behind Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata on Sunday.
